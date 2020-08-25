DUNCAN — Dr. Tom Deighan, Duncan Public Schools Superintendent, announced via mass notification today a possible COVID-19 exposure at Duncan Middle School. Parents and staff that may have been exposed are being contacted.
A group of students has been potentially quarantined by the State Health Department.
“We have no evidence that any students or staff have contracted COVID at Duncan Middle School or that any other classrooms should be concerned at this time,” Deighan said in the notification. “According to State Department of Health officials, this is simply out of ‘an abundance of caution.’ This is simply to be extra safe. We appreciate their swift actions on behalf of Duncan Middle School students and staff.”
All of the staff and parents of students who may have been exposed have been contacted and no further action has been suggested at this time, according to Deighan.
“We are simply notifying everyone as early as possible to be as transparent as possible. Due to privacy laws we cannot share any information about any students or staff,” Deighan said.
All DPS schools will remain in session as scheduled at this time.