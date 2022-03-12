A dozen Grade-A new graduates of the Lawton Fire Academy were welcomed among the ranks Friday with a graduation ceremony at City Hall.
A packed banquet room of family, friend and supporters were on hand to celebrate the graduates: Clayton Brown, Scott Davis, William Fisher, Seth Gonzalez, Jaime Marple, Dakota McKaskle, Jace Moudy, Michael Perez, Dennis Sloniker, Nathaniel Smith, Anthony Swedlund and Richard Warren.
Fire Chief Jared Williams, himself the long-time Training Chief for Lawton Fire Department, addressed the first academy graduates under his watch. After almost 22 years with the department, he still considers himself “the new guy” and encouraged the graduates to carry that attitude.
“Consider yourself the new guy and carry that enthusiasm with you through your career,” he advised.
Retired chief and now Deputy City Manager Dwayne Burk said speaking in the setting “feels a little familiar.”
“Congratulations … today is the first day of the rest of your life,” he said. “Remember, you’re here to serve the citizens, they always come first.”
Training Chief Joshua Brown said in the more than six months of academy since the 12 began on Aug. 23, 2021, they’ve been through a lot. They made an impression.
“This academy, there is a lot to say about these men,” he said. “I’m excited for them.”
During their training, these new firefighters were taught, evaluated and tested through CPR, EMT, Advanced EMT, Hazmat Awareness, Hazmat Operations, Firefighter 1 and a slew of other miscellaneous courses, Brown said. They also participated in stringent physical endurance and strength training in order to be “fit for fire.”
“This academy was an amazing one to say the least, often surpassing expectations and fervently working through the obstacles generally associated with Fire and EMS training and service,” he said.
The graduates who received honors: Fisher, most improved; Smith, leadership and excellence award; and Swedlund, best initiative.
Davis, the graduating class’ top cadet, used three words to describe his fellow new firefighters: persevering, committed and selfless.
“Commitment itself is more than just a word,” he said. “These guys are committed to each other. I’m proud and honored to have gone through this with you.”