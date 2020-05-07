DUNCAN — A majority of the stores, restaurants and offices in downtown Duncan reopened for business this week, according to a press release from Main Street Duncan.
Stores, restaurants, clinics, and doctors’ offices have individual policies for their guests and patients. Masks and gloves are not required but are encouraged for those entering the facility. Restaurants have marked off booths so customers can have ease as they return to eating inside establishments. Boutiques are steaming clothing items that are returned, cleaning dressing rooms regularly, and wiping off door handles and counters often. Similarly, doctors’ offices are cleaning rooms and hand washing more often.
“We are open to the public but still offering appointment only for those who request the option,” said Pam Bruehl of Prairie Rose Boutique, “and we are taking precautions to clean the store regularly and offering curbside to customers.”
Curbside delivery is still available for all downtown restaurants. The Main Street Duncan, Inc. organization installed universal signage along the curbside to allow shoppers to call ahead and have the order delivered to the vehicle versus walking up to the door and knocking or calling.
Social distancing is being acknowledged with several stores and offices marking their floors with 6-foot distances. Many are offering masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for customers or patients and have these items for retail employees to wear if a customer wishes. Restaurant and doctor office workers continue to wear gloves as they have done previously in the past.
“Every store has someone shopping or eating,” Main Street Duncan Executive Director Destiny Ahlfenger said, “and we hope that means people are encouraged by the efforts of the small business owners to open their doors and use best practices for the health and safety of their employees, customers, and patients.”
The Palace Theater will open its doors this weekend for the first time in several weeks.
As for the regularly scheduled Main Street activities like the car show and cruises, the committee is contemplating a date in June and will make a final decision by next Friday.