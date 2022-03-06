After dealing with two federal holidays and five days of closure due to winter storms during February, the Comanche County District Court has been seemingly swimming against the currents.
Following last week’s retirement of former-Presiding District Judge Gerald Neuwirth, and with an already vacant seat on the bench due to former-District Judge Irma Newburn’s leaving to take a job on a federal court, it’s making local court expedience that much more difficult.
According to Neuwirth’s successor, Presiding District Judge Emmit Tayloe, with two of the four judge posts vacant, the court is going to have to work around it until the results of an election in November. The new judges won’t be in place any sooner than Jan. 9, 2023.
“I understand that the governor will not call for those positions to be filled by appointment because the procedure requires applications to be received, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation background checks to be conducted, interviews with the Judicial Nominating Committee then appointment by the governor,” he said. “This process is extensive and takes several months to complete.”
Tayloe said with the filing period for the election set for between April 13-15, a new judge can’t be appointed prior to those dates.
“Therefore, if one was appointed, they would only serve until Jan. 8, 2023, unless they had filed for the position and were elected,” he said. “I think this is the primary reason the governor has not called for the appointment process to take place.”
This leaves Tayloe and District Judge Scott Meaders as the full-time members of the bench who will oversee the June and October felony jury trial dockets. Special District Judges Susan Zwaan and Grant Sheperd, as well as Special Associate Judge Lisa Shaw, also serve on the Comanche County bench and oversee criminal cases ranging from initial arraignment to determination if a case will proceed to jury trial.
Tayloe said his new role means he serves as administering judge over 11 Southwest Oklahoma counties: Comanche, Cotton, Tillman, Jackson, Kiowa, Harmon, Greer, Caddo, Grady, Stephens and Jefferson.
Meaders’ new role is to serve as chief judge in Comanche County. Tayloe said his role is important for continuity.
“He (Meaders) controls docket setting and administers court procedures in Comanche County,” Tayloe said.
Tayloe said he issued an administrative order assigning all of Neuwirth’s pending cases to himself and Newburn’s cases to Meaders until the positions are filled.
“We are going to try to handle this double-load by ourselves throughout the rest of this year,” he said.
Tayloe said his authority as presiding judge allows for him to assign cases to other judges within the Southwestern Judicial Administrative District to assist during the dockets. He said his goal is to find a way to clear up the crowded process.
“I plan to call on judges from our other counties to preside over jury trials scheduled for this year in an attempt to avoid any further backlog,” he said. “We are finally beginning to overcome the backlog created by COVID and I don’t want to further delay any pending cases.”
Backlog isn’t just a local problem for the justice process. Tayloe said he knows there are limitations to his plan in Comanche County. With their own cases to preside over, these judges from outside Comanche County are limited in time.
Tayloe said he may also call on outside help between dockets to preside over pending non-jury cases, if needed.
The State Bar has been helpful with planning, according to Tayloe.
“I have asked the bar to be patient with us as we try to take on this increased case load,” he said. “Their response has been positive and I expect that they will help us get through this by working around our busy dockets.”
For those seeking a place on the bench, Tayloe said he expects candidates to be well-versed in the law and have the patience and temperament expected from someone sitting in the position of district judge, he said. “We make decisions daily that are complex and that affect people’s lives and liberty.”
Tayloe said 2022 may seem daunting but it’s a precursor for smooth-rolling wheels of justice to follow.
“We are looking forward to new judges taking office and joining us in the administration of justice,” he said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.