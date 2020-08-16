NAME: Doug Wells
ADDRESS: 1603 NW Horton
OCCUPATION: Retired as information technology director for the City of Lawton; former Ward 8 councilman.
1. What are the most pressing needs in Ward 8 and how would you address them?
Streets and sidewalks are still the number one issue, then we need to ensure property owners are maintaining their properties, i.e., repairs, paint and keep the grass cut. You do these by ensuring CIP funds are budgeted to those priorities. Finally, the councilmember needs to return all phone calls, texts and emails to ensure citizens questions or complaints are answered in a reasonable time.
2. Lawton is facing challenges in this year’s budget because of the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on business activities and residents. What changes need to be made in city operations to ensure a balanced budget?
Apparently nothing, comparing this year's budget to the 2018-2019 budget (a normal year) it is only about $400 thousand dollars less, indicating the city finances are fine. Last year's budget doesn’t count because apparently the city found 9 or 10 million dollars laying around in different accounts and budgeted it as a one-time expenditure. In reality we need to fix the cost in those items control each year before the budget process even begins, i.e., wages and benefits, (I doubt most citizens even understand the true compensation employee receive). Lastly, we need to ensure monies the city receives are going to city priorities and not councilmembers' wish list.