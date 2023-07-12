After a severe hail and wind storm destroyed and damaged many homes and properties around the city in mid-June, city staff expected door-to-door vendor problems to worsen.
But how can citizens protect themselves and their finances from phone and door-to-door scams?
Lawton Police Information Officer Sgt. Christopher Blessing will speak at Lawton Heritage Association’s Lunch & Learn at noon July 18, at the Historic Mattie Beal Home, 1008 SW 5th. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. According to the association, Blessing will share information on how to protect against common phone and/or door-to-scams.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased until July 16 via Eventbrite, Venmo @MattieBealHome or by emailing lawtonheritageassociation.inc@gmail.com. A handcrafted box lunch will be provided, consisting of a chicken pasta salad, bread and dessert.
Funding and/or support is partially provided by the City of Lawton Hotel Motel Tax Fund.