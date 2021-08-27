Odelia Nelms considers herself lucky.
She worked throughout the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic without contracting the virus. As a property manager at a complex for elderly adults, she has taken many precautions against transmission to prevent her 61 tenants from getting sick. But she had been hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine — until now.
Nelms and her husband had agreed that they would wait to get the vaccine until it was fully authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. On Monday, the FDA approved Comirnaty, the official name for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
“My husband and I both sat there and talked about it Monday night and we decided it was time. He got his on Wednesday, I’m getting mine today,” Nelms said.
Nelms arrived at the Comanche County Health Department’s drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic a few minutes after 8 a.m. Thursday. She was among the first to arrive and admitted to being nervous before her injection.
When it came time to receive her dose, she was greeted by Kim Hanks, a registered nurse with the health department who has been working in the field for nearly three decades. As the coordinating nurse for Cotton County, Hanks has administered over 1,000 doses of the vaccine. She spoke with Nelms for several minutes before administering the shot.
“If you can make things personable for them they’re a lot more likely to trust you,” Hanks said. “You can build that rapport with them; it eases their nerves and they usually do better with the vaccine once they take it.”
Hanks was not surprised that Helms had waited until Pfizer received full approval. She has seen several vaccine recipients who were hesitant to take the shot before it received the FDA’s final seal.
“I’ve had several people come in this week who told me that they only want the FDA approved one. A lot of people come in who are nervous and want to speak to an RN about all three vaccines before they make the decision to get one,” Hanks said.
While some patients come in hesitant, Hanks has never had a patient back out after making the decision to get vaccinated for COVID.
“We want to make sure we get the vaccine in every arm because that is going to be the thing that is the biggest relief on our health care system,” Hanks said. “It’s been a very long year for our health care workers.”
Thursday also saw a marked uptick in COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, according to Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Health Enterprise Chief Quality Officer.
“Oklahoma ranked 13th in the nation for new cases as of today,” Bratzler said in a press conference.
There were 4,152 reported new cases in Oklahoma and 14 new deaths. The 7-day rolling average was up more than 200 cases, according to Bratzler.
“We’re up to 1,607 hospitalizations statewide. Remember, at the absolute peak of the pandemic we had 1,994 people in the hospital. We are approaching those levels again,” Bratzler said.
With fewer and fewer people being tested for the virus, Bratzler said that the hospitalization rate may become the new metric to watch.
“Testing or not, if somebody gets really sick from COVID they’re going to end up in the hospital,” Bratzler said.
And the majority of those hospitalizations are coming from unvaccinated patients, according to Bratzler, who urged everyone who is capable to get vaccinated.
Hanks helped Nelms’ first dose of the Pfizer vaccine go over “painlessly,” Nelms said. In two weeks, she will return for her second dose.
“I would tell people (who are hesitant) to get it,” Nelms said. “Don’t push your luck.”