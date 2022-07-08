The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with Arvest Bank to collect school supplies for local school children.
Children from the area can pick up one bag full of supplies between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. July 23 at the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, 302 W. Gore.
People interested in donating school supplies can do so at various locations throughout the city: at the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, at any branch of the Arvest Bank, at F45 Training, Traditions Health and SWOK Health & Medicare.
Items needed include crayons, markers, pencils, scissors, glue sticks, spiral notebooks, folders, composition books, pens, erasers and more.
In order to receive a bag with school supplies on July 23, children need to be personally present. Free lunch will be provided, as well as snow cones and outdoor games.