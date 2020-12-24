A Lawton volunteer fire department is feeling an essential need filled from a recent donation.
Oklahoma City-based Dolese Bros. Co. recently made the donation to the Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department. The truck will aid in the fight against structure, wildland and other fires that impact the region. It will also be used to aid first responders called to emergencies.
“Our truck donations are one of our favorite ways to give back to the Oklahoma community,” Dolese Vice President of Communications and Community Relations Kermit Frank said in a statement. “The need for more equipment to first responders in rural communities is growing and we’re thrilled to be able to help.”
The company presented the Pecan Creek volunteer squad with the 2008 Sterling truck. The intent of the donation is to benefit the entire community.
Several members of the Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call were present to receive the donation from the Dolese team.
“We are very glad to get this truck which we will convert into a water tanker,” Fire Chief Tom Myer said. “The benefit to our community goes beyond the extra capacity which helps us be more effective in fighting fires. It will also improve our community’s ISO insurance rating therefore reducing the rates for all of our citizens.”
The donation stems from Dolese’s understanding of the roles rural firefighters have to play as well as how they’re affected by limited budgetes. Donations of trucks to fire departments in need is a company tradition, according to the statement.