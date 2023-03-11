A domestic assault call turned into an attempted escape from police and a quartet of charges for a Lawton man.
Michael Alexander Moffett, 26, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee, domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse and escape from arrest or detention as well as a misdemeanor count of threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate. The domestic charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison due to two prior felony convictions.
Lawton police were called to 20 NW Mission Boulevard around 8 p.m. March 3 regarding a physical domestic and met with the victim, Moffett’s wife. She said they’d gotten into an argument, and he shoved and struck her repeatedly. She had scratches and possible bruising on the left side of her face, the probable cause affidavit states.
When told to put his hands behind his back, Moffett ran but was caught, according to police. During the struggle to handcuff him, one officer hit his head against Moffett’s teeth, causing him to suffer a cut, the affidavit states. Moffett said he had a gun and wanted to shoot the officers there, Officer Christopher Adamczyk stated.
Once in the back of a police unit, Moffett threatened to take Adamczyk’s gun and shoot him, according to the affidavit. After being put in leg restraints, he banged his head against the window and spit on the officer through the cage divider, investigators said.
Moffett has two prior felony convictions in Dallas County, Texas, from October 2016 for furnishing prohibited articles and attempt to commit commercial burglary, records indicate.
Held on $75,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the victim, Moffett returns to court at 3 p.m. May 16 for his preliminary hearing conference.
