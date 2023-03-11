A domestic assault call turned into an attempted escape from police and a quartet of charges for a Lawton man.

Michael Alexander Moffett, 26, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee, domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse and escape from arrest or detention as well as a misdemeanor count of threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate. The domestic charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison due to two prior felony convictions.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

