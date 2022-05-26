A Lawton man with a prior conviction for domestic abuse is in jail after he was accused of breaking a protective order and assaulting his girlfriend.
Frederick Scott Tsonetokoy, 42, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of domestic abuse-assault and battery, second and subsequent, and a misdemeanor charge for a protective order violation, records indicate. The domestic is punishable by up to four years in prison.
Tsonetokoy was arrested Friday night following a reported domestic incident in the 1800 block of Northwest Floyd.
Lawton Police Officer Tyler Zehren reported arriving at the home to see a man screaming at someone from the roadway. When they locked eyes, Zehren stated the man, identified as Tsonetokoy, ran back inside the home, the probable cause affidavit states. When the officer knocked on the door, he stated three juveniles answered and a woman came out of a room, crying and with a large knot on her forehead.
The woman said Tsonetokoy went out the back door when the officer arrived, the affidavit states. The woman said she’d received a protective order against Tsonetokoy on March 24, although she said she’d invited him over to talk.
She said they’d gotten into an argument about food and Tsonetokoy became physical with her. When she left the room, she said he followed and began banging her head against the wall and punched the wall beside her head, according to the affidavit. She said he held her down by her throat, causing her to be unable to breathe and almost lose consciousness, Zehren stated. While he held her down, she said he slapped and poked her chest and stomach. She also claimed he tried to throw her out of a window.
Zehren stated the woman’s injuries were consistent with her story. She had extensive bruising, scratches, the knot to her forehead and petechiae in both eyes that is usually associated with a person being choked, the affidavit states.
Tsonetokoy was arrested walking in the street in the 2300 block of Northwest Cheyenne.
Tsonetokoy has a prior October 2015 misdemeanor conviction in Comanche County for a count of domestic abuse-assault and battery in the presence of a minor, records indicate.
Held on $10,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the woman, Tsonetokoy returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 23 for his preliminary hearing conference.