When confronted by his girlfriend leaving him, police said a Lawton man became violent and reckless with a gun outside an elementary school.
Now, Michael Eric Loviscek, 45, is wanted for Comanche County District Court felony charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and possession of a firearm after three prior felony convictions, as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse — assault and battery, interfering with an emergency telephone call and reckless conduct with a firearm, records indicate.
Loviscek’s girlfriend told police she’d been packing up her belongings to leave him on Oct. 5 when he became upset and hit her face, the warrant affidavit states. She said he then choked her before threatening to torture her when she picked up the phone to call police.
The woman said Loviscek put a handgun to her head while taking her phone and breaking it, the affidavit states. She was able to get her things and ran to her employer’s vehicle parked outside.
As she was putting her things in the van, she heard a gunshot coming from Loviscek’s home, according to the affidavit. Her employer told police he saw the gun pointing out the front of Loviscek’s door.
Police recovered a .40 caliber shell casing in the flower bed next to the porch of the home in the 5700 block of Northwest Euclid Avenue.
Witnesses told police when the incident happened, there had been a line of vehicles waiting to pick up children from Edison Elementary School, the affidavit states.
Loviscek has three prior felony convictions from Comanche County: July 2003, conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine; and April 2004, possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute and manufacturing controlled dangerous substances, records indicate.
A $50,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Loviscek’s arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.