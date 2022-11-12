When confronted by his girlfriend leaving him, police said a Lawton man became violent and reckless with a gun outside an elementary school.

Now, Michael Eric Loviscek, 45, is wanted for Comanche County District Court felony charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and possession of a firearm after three prior felony convictions, as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse — assault and battery, interfering with an emergency telephone call and reckless conduct with a firearm, records indicate.

