APACHE — A renowned late-teacher and leader of the Fort Sill Warm-Springs Chiricahua band of Apache will be remembered for her works on Saturday.
The collection of unique handmade dolls crafted by the late-Mildred Cleghorn will be on display from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday during the Fort Sill Apache Tribal Complex celebration and dance. The collection will be available to view inside the nutrition building.
The Fort Sill Apache tribal complex is 2 miles north of Apache on U.S. 62.
Cleghorn’s daughter and only child, Penny Cleghorn-Soontay, said her mother lived a life of many accomplishments.
“She was a doll maker of various Native American tribes,” she said. “She also was the chairperson of the Fort Sill Apache Tribe for many years until her retirement.”
Doll making was always a great comfort for Cleghorn, according to her daughter. Creating and teaching the art of creation through making dolls by hand offered her great satisfaction.
Cleghorn-Soontay said her mother created dolls in authentic dress to represent the 40 different tribes she encountered during her lengthy career in education. Her work has been exhibited at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.
Named Mildred Imoch (En-Ohn or Lay-a-Bet), Cleghorn at birth on Dec. 11, 1910, she arrived in this world a prisoner of war at Fort Sill. She would be one of the last.
Cleghorn’s grandfather followed Geronimo into battle in the 1880s. Following the cessation of war, her grandparents and parents were imprisoned with the Chiricahua Apache in Florida, Alabama, before finally being brought to Fort Sill. Her family was one of only 75 who chose to remain at Fort Sill instead of relocating to the Mescalero Reservation in New Mexico in 1913 during what is called “the Parting.” A year later, all were released as prisoners of war.
Cleghorn’s path from being educated to becoming an educator began in the Caddo County town of Apache. It’s where she attended school before following her path to college at Haskell Institute in Kansas, and then Oklahoma State University, where she received a degree in home economics in 1941.
Several years were spent as a home extension agent in Kansas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, and then 16 years as a home economics teacher. She first taught at Fort Sill Indian School in Lawton, and then at Riverside Indian School in Anadarko. She also taught kindergarten at Apache Public School.
Cleghorn became chairperson of the Fort Sill Apache Tribe in 1976. The tribe, at the time, was newly organized as a self-governing entity. Her leadership in that government revolved around preserving traditional history and culture, according to her biography from the Oklahoma Historical Society. She retired from the post at age 85 in 1995.
A 1997 auto wreck near Apache ended Cleghorn’s life.