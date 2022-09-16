APACHE — A renowned late-teacher and leader of the Fort Sill Warm-Springs Chiricahua band of Apache will be remembered for her works on Saturday.

The collection of unique handmade dolls crafted by the late-Mildred Cleghorn will be on display from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday during the Fort Sill Apache Tribal Complex celebration and dance. The collection will be available to view inside the nutrition building.

