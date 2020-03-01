Dolese Bros. Co. has won the Oklahoma Asphalt Pavement Association’s (OAPA) Community Champion Award for organizing and hosting Rock the Block, a community-focused construction industry Touch-A-Truck event.
Dolese received the award at the 2020 OAPA Asphalt Conference on Feb. 24 in Norman.
“We launched Rock the Block in 2017 as a community outreach event with our construction industry partners to give the public an up-close and hands-on opportunity to learn about what our industry does and the equipment we do it with,” Dolese Director of Communications and Community Relations Kermit Frank said. “The event, which benefits Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, allows Oklahomans the opportunity to interact with the equipment that helps build Oklahoma’s roads, bridges and buildings.”
Oklahoma’s leading aggregates and concrete producer held its third annual Rock the Block event in Aug. 2019 at its headquarters in Oklahoma City. Families attending the event explored trucks, equipment and interactive displays, posed for photographs from the driver’s seat of assembled vehicles.