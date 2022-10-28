Accused of dognapping as well as having a gun he shouldn’t, a Fletcher man is in jail on $50,000 bond.
Michael Patrick McGuire, 32, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and larceny of domestic animals, as well as a misdemeanor charge of knowingly receiving/concealing and/or withholding stolen property, records indicate. The gun charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
McGuire is accused of taking two dogs from his neighbors and hiding them in his house for three days before returning them, the probable cause affidavit states. He is accused of removing the trackers and training collars from the dogs, as well as other miscellaneous items of his neighbors’ valued at more than $1,000.
Investigators learned McGuire had pistols, shotguns and rifles at his home as well, the affidavit states.
McGuire is not allowed to possess any firearms due to his August 2021 conviction in Comanche County for domestic abuse — assault and battery, second and subsequent, according to records.
McGuire returns to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 9, 2023, for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.