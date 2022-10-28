Accused of dognapping as well as having a gun he shouldn’t, a Fletcher man is in jail on $50,000 bond.

Michael Patrick McGuire, 32, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and larceny of domestic animals, as well as a misdemeanor charge of knowingly receiving/concealing and/or withholding stolen property, records indicate. The gun charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

