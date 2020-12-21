A pregnant Fort Sill soldier is expecting one Christmas miracle this week and praying for another. Michelle Eatherly, an active-duty soldier stationed on Fort Sill, is preparing to give birth to her son on Christmas Day while also hoping for news of her 11-year-old dog, Boo, who went missing on post Dec. 17.
“I live on post at the Buffalo Soldier Acres on Fort Sill. I let out my dog, Boo like usual to do his business at around 0900-0930,” Eatherly said.
Boo had just arrived along with Eatherly’s mother on Dec. 4 from San Diego. Her husband is preparing to deploy and with a baby on the way Eatherly needed all the help she could get.
“My mom came downstairs and asked ‘where's Boo?’ I said, 'outside going pee.' She said, ‘Where?’ I looked outside and immediately jumped in the truck and went searching. I looked around my neighbors for three hours until I received a tip that he had jolted across the street near the gate guards at the main gate,” Eartherly said. “The direction he was headed towards is nothing but miles of fenced up open field, a gas station, and motor pools.”
Eartherly drove came to a park that she had visited with Boo and searched for hours with no luck. She eventually had to call off the search as night fell. The next day she printed out flyers and kept up the search, driving all over post in search of Boo.
“I've searched up ways how to get a lost dog home and did my part by putting up flyers around the area where he was missing, I've searched shelters, and talked with animal control. I continuously talk with the military police and the new shift workers at the gate,” Eartherly said. “I just wanted my dog home for Christmas more than anything in the world. It makes it extremely difficult to do a thorough search around the field being 39 weeks pregnant.”
With her due date only a few days away, Eartherly is seeking all the help she can get in her search for Boo.
“It’s been very cold at night, and I know he's hungry and thirsty. I've had my boy since 2009 and his everyday diet consists of baked chicken and rice and the occasional steak. He sleeps in the same bed as us and is always warm,” Eartherly said. “The situation that he's currently in makes it hard for me to sleep and think about anything else. I'm worried about wildlife getting to him. I'm also worried that his missing dog information isn't getting enough exposure and that someone has him and doesn't know what to do with him.”
Boo is a brown terrier/chihuahua mix, who is small to medium size. He was lost on Dec. 17 in Fort Sill near Shoppette by the main gate near Buffalo Soldier Acre around 10 a.m.
If you have seen Boo, know of his location or can help in any way please call Eartherly at 619-431-7896.