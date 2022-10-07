Humans aren’t the only ones who benefit from cancer research conducted with the help of funds from the American Cancer Society.
Cancer in dogs and cats also is treated through new methods funded by the society, according to Melissa Bennett, the event coordinator for the Cancer Society.
“There’s a lot of overlap between the research and treatments for humans, and the treatments for animals,” Bennett said.
On Sunday, the society will celebrate the canine health, and the cancer survivors who care for dogs, at Bark for Life, at Cameron University’s Bentley Gardens.
“We hold the event to try to support canine caregivers fighting cancer or undergoing treatment,” Bennett said. “As well as dogs suffering from cancer.”
The event will include games, music and pet-related vendors, as well as an auction and donation boxes to help raise money for the Cancer Society.
Bennett said that she has first-hand experience for caring for a dog with cancer, and it’s something that gives her a special interest in the event.
“One of my dogs has cancer right now, and we’ve been going through treatments with him,” Bennett said. “I wanted to take him to the event, but he’s lost a lot of energy and weight over the last few months.”
The event will be held from 1-4 p.m., and donations are welcome. Dogs, of course, also are welcome.
“We’re hoping for $3,000 from the event this year, because we made $2,000 last year,” Bennett said. “But regardless of how much we get, we just want to encourage people to come out.”