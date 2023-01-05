An animal cruelty charge was filed Thursday accusing a Lawton father of killing his daughter’s puppy in front of her last month, shortly before Christmas Day.
When confronted with video, he first claimed it was a doppelgänger in gray scrubs and that his daughter wasn’t with him.
Daniel Moses Garrison, 37, made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of cruelty to animals, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to a $5,000 fine and/or up to five years in prison.
A Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Medina was called to Pecan Valley South housing addition on Dec. 19, 2022, and first made contact with Garrison before speaking with two witnesses.
The men said they heard what sounded like a dog being struck multiple times with a blunt object while hearing a young girl crying and screaming “No! No! No!” the probable cause affidavit states.
Each witness said the beating and cries went on for about 20 minutes before a man wearing gray medical scrubs was seen running toward a wooded area. The man was carrying a small dog by its neck with one hand and, once at the tree line, spun in a circle to gain momentum and threw the dog into the brush, the affidavit states. They said they found a small black and tan dog dead in the area after the man walked away.
The men filmed cellphone video of the incident.
At first, Garrison, who was wearing gray medical scrubs, “acted as though he was unaware” as to why the deputy was speaking with him, according to Medina. When showed video of him throwing the dog, Garrison said, “It’s a person that looks like me,” the affidavit states. When told the girl was heard crying during the beating, the deputy stated Garrison replied with “My daughter wasn’t with me. She was at her dad’s.”
Garrison was released on $2,500 bond and ordered to return to court at 3 p.m. March 20 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate. As part of his bond, he’s not allowed to have any animals at his house.