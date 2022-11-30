A 22-year-old Lawton man is wanted for a felony arrest warrant for several charges stemming from a dog bite.
Law enforcement says he shot into a home, killed two dogs and injured another and threatened the victim and his girlfriend, saying he would “kill them and chop them up into little pieces,” court documents state.
Isaac Molina and the victim were at another person’s house at 1201 SW 24th around 3 a.m. Oct. 30 when the victim’s dog bit Molina, according to an affidavit. An argument followed and Molina threatened to get a cattle prod, the warrant affidavit states. The victim said he and the dog left.
Molina is accused of grabbing the cattle prod and shocking the home’s resident and hitting her in the head before leaving, according to the affidavit.
Once at his home at 2417 SW I, the victim said, Molina broke down the fence gate and tried to shock his dogs. After another argument, he said, Molina said he would get his gun before walking to a car and walking to the open front door where he fired into a blanket being used as a door, the affidavit states. The gunshots struck and killed two dogs and injured another and two rounds struck near the victim’s girlfriend, Lawton Police Detective Dustin Johnson stated. He fled after running out of ammunition.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.