Lawton Animal Welfare officers were on the hunt for at least a pair of dogs accused in separate incidents Tuesday afternoon on the city’s northeast side.
Police were called around 2 p.m. to the 2600 block of Northeast Dearborn following the pair of reports.
“We had two dog bites, one at 2601 NE Dearborn,” said Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer. “The other was in the 300 block of Northeast 26th Street.”
One of the victims, a 36-year-old male, was bitten in the leg and sent to a local hospital.
“Apparently it’s pretty bad,” Jenkins said.
The second victim wasn’t bitten, according to Jenkins.
Witnesses told responders it appears the dogs were pit bulls or pit bull mixes.
Jenkins said they were at least two dogs involved, but “it may be more.”
The capture of the dogs had not been reported by late-afternoon.