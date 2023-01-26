The doctors who diagnosed the brain injury believed to have led to the death of a 3-month-old girl in March 2019 testified Wednesday in the trial of the man accused of killing her.
Kevin Thomas Williams Jr., 28, of Lawton, is on trial in Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom for a count of first-degree murder by child abuse. He faces up to life in prison or life without parole if convicted.
Williams is accused of causing Kimri Jenkins to suffer brain hemorrhaging and retinal bleeding that led to the girl’s death on March 31, 2019.
The infant had been left in Williams’ care on March 9, 2019, and that she’d become unresponsive. Williams told the girl’s mother, Riana Jenkins, he’d given her a bottle and propped her up before leaving the room to tend to the other children. He told her when he returned that Kimri was choking and he’d patted her on the back for about 10 minutes to free her airways.
After first being taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, the girl was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa where a CT scan showed she’d suffered bleeding to both sides of the brain, according to Dr. Roopa Thukaram. Dr. Sarah Passmore, a child abuse consultant, was contated for further inquiry.
“We always consult when we see subdural injury,” she testified.
Without obvious signs of trauma to the girl’s body, the brain trauma showed it could be from an accident or not an accident, Thukaram said.
“The history that was given to me did not match up with the CT scans,” she told District Attorney Kyle Cabelka.
Representing Williams, Dan Good, co-counsel with Thomas Adler II, from Atkins, Markoff & Adler Law Firm in Oklahoma City, cross-examined Thukaram about the girl’s medical history. With no information of prior abuse, including exterior bruising or signs of healing from prior abuse, Thukaram said the CT scan could only determine symptoms of trauma but not exactly when it happened.
Passmore testified that despite Kimri being treated for viral illness about a week and a half before her death, it didn’t appear to be why the girl went into cardiac arrest. When Good asked about a note on the girl’s chart that her heart appears “slightly generous,” the doctor explained that it appeared that way because her lungs were not fully expanding and it didn’t signify an enlarged heart.
Blood work showed the girl suffered complications from disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC). Passmore testified it was a result of the brain breeding. If it had signified a blood disorder, it would have been “not spontaneous” for a child and was consistent with the brain bleeding from trauma.
Good noted that Passmore isn’t a hematologist.
“You haven’t written any books on hematology?” he asked.
“No, but most hematologists haven’t either,” Passmore said.
Passmore has testified around 200 times in court for the State in regard to child abuse cases and only two times for the defense. Good asked why and she said if signs don’t point to trauma, she wouldn’t refer the investigation to prosecutors. She said the girl’s edema, or swelling due to too much fluid trapped in the tissues, doesn’t arise spontaneously.
“DIC was not a part of the subdural hematoma,” she said, “DIC is a result of the subdural hematoma.”
In the end, according to Passmore, all symptoms pointed to trauma.
“When you get that much bleeding in the brain and not elsewhere,” she said, “it’s not something you just get out of nowhere.”
The trial resumes today in Meaders’ courtroom.