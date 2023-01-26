The doctors who diagnosed the brain injury believed to have led to the death of a 3-month-old girl in March 2019 testified Wednesday in the trial of the man accused of killing her.

Kevin Thomas Williams Jr., 28, of Lawton, is on trial in Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom for a count of first-degree murder by child abuse. He faces up to life in prison or life without parole if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

