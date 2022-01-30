Two separate cases related to the homicides of Fort Sill soldiers will kick off the first week of the Comanche County District Court felony jury trial docket on Monday.
The first-degree murder trial of a soldier accused of the shooting death of his girlfriend (and fellow soldier) is scheduled to open the week.
Richard Rasheed Smith, 24, is to face the jury in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom for a felony count of first-degree murder and misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and reckless conduct with a firearm, records indicate.
Smith is accused of killing Amber Conner, 28, during a domestic incident Jan. 18, 2020, at District SIX10 Apartments, 610 SW 52nd. Police arrived and reported hearing two gunshots. Three more shots were heard and, according to the probable cause affidavit, Smith was seen running with a gun in his hand.
Investigators said Smith told them it began as a domestic argument that escalated when, he said, Conner punched him and pulled a knife on him, the affidavit states. He told investigators he responded by pulling a gun and shooting her.
Smith and Conner were soldiers stationed at Fort Sill at the time of the incident.
Smith, who has been in jail on $2 million bond since he was charged for the murder, has another outstanding case filed since he’s been behind bars.
In November, Smith and Steve Leana, 34, each received felony charges of aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and battery, records indicate.
They, along with Ziakorey Demon Barner, 26, of Oklahoma City, are accused of an assault on another inmate at the Comanche County Detention Center. Barner is slated to begin trial Feb. 7 in District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom for first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, use of a motor vehicle to discharge a firearm, eluding police and possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication.
The second case involving a Fort Sill soldier is scheduled to begin Wednesday when Marcus Keith Perry stands trial for allegations of discharging a firearm into a dwelling or building used for public or business purposes, records indicate.
Christopher Alexander Pugh, 23, of Fort Sill, was killed from multiple gunshot wounds after being caught in crossfire during a shootout the morning of April 27, 2019, at the K9 Motorcycle Club’s bar. Perry is alleged to be one of the shooters. No one has been charged with firing the fatal shots. The crime is punishable by between 2 and 20 years in prison.
Police responded around 2:30 a.m. April 27, 2019, to the K-9 Biker Club, 1906 W. Lee, and arrived to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Chance Perry, Marcus Perry’s brother, was found injured and Pugh was found dead from a gunshot wound to his head, according to the probable cause affidavit. Police recovered more than 20 spent pistol shell casings of different calibers along with live bullets and also damage to the club’s southwest wall and door due to gunfire.
Following interviews with numerous witnesses, the Perrys were identified as being at a disturbance which led to the gunfire, the affidavit states. Witnesses told investigators Marcus Perry was one of the suspects who fired a pistol at and into the club.
Although accused of firing several shots into the club building during the April 27 morning incident, neither man was charged with firing the bullet that killed Pugh.
The Perry brothers have both been out on $65,000 bond each since June 2019, records indicate.
Chance Perry is slated to begin trial on Feb. 16.