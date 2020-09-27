The Comanche County District Court will be in session Monday with the beginning of the three-week jury trial docket for felony cases but with small alterations for safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe said he believes everything is ready to go, albeit in some different ways due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The judges are fully prepared to conduct trials on the cases slated on this docket,” he said. “I am not aware of any preliminary matters that have not been handled that would prevent cases from going to trial. Of course, I can only speak on the cases set before me on the docket.”
Jurors summoned to serve will arrive Monday morning to the Comanche County Coliseum Annex, 920 S. Sheridan. Normally, they would arrive to the Comanche County Courthouse. But to ensure proper social distancing, the new location was selected, according to Tayloe. Masks are mandatory. Temperature checks will be conducted at the door.
There were 350 summons issued for jurors to participate in the first week of the docket, Tayloe said. Jurors will be qualified at the annex. Potential jurors who feel they shouldn’t serve due to COVID-19-related reasons may possibly be excused. He said his office has only received calls requesting excusal that are not statutory reasons.
Tayloe said his office received less than 20 requests for excusal for the docket’s first week.
The judges met to design this docket’s trial process, along with receiving input and assistance of Johnny Owens, county commissioner, and Robert Morales, court clerk, Tayloe said. Advice from District Attorney Fred Smith; Teressa Williams, attorney for the Oklahoma Indigent Defense system; and Brandie Combs with the Comanche County Health Department was also considered.
The first week’s docket has Tayloe presiding over two trials. District Judge Gerald Neuwirth also is presiding over one trial. Originally there were eight trials scheduled, but six have been continued or pleas set up. This is a standard occurrence during any trial docket but, due to this being the first jury trial docket since June’s was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, a lot of it is being played by ear.
“This is the most fluid docket in the almost 11 years I’ve been here,” said First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka. “Every judge has their own particular rules.”
There are concessions to courtroom needs for the jurors to be able to read witnesses’ faces during testimony. A plexi-glass screen is to be placed at the witness stands. Lawyers will address the court from their particular tables that are outfitted with lecterns; they will be allowed to remove face masks while speaking. The district attorney’s office will allow its prosecutors to either wear traditional face masks or clear plastic shields.
Due to social distancing measures, the number of those allowed in the courtroom will be limited. There is discussion for amenities in case of “high turnout” cases, Tayloe said. Transparency through an open court remains a priority.
“I think that the public will have access to the trials in the courtroom at all stages except for the voir dire process,” he said. “Once a jury is selected, the public should have access to the courtroom.”
Although it’s been discussed as a contingency, Tayloe said there are no plans to move any trials to the fairgrounds at this point.
“I think we can accommodate our trials in the courtrooms and maintain appropriate safeguards,” he said. “We are preparing our courtrooms to hold trials in an effective manner while still keeping the jurors, the parties, the attorneys and staff safe.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.