Do you have what it takes to be a hero every day? Can you face the heat and hold strong in the face of fire?
If so, the Lawton Fire Department wants you.
Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett said the department is seeking as many applicants as possible for its upcoming Fire Academy at Great Plains Tech Center. Applications opened Feb. 22 and will be taken until 4 p.m. May 7.
Training Officers Brandon Bailey and Josh Brown will lead the upcoming academy. As many applicants as are willing to face the heat are welcome, Bailey said. You only have to be between 18- to 45-years-old to apply. If you’re 18, you need to be able to turn in your high school diploma by 4 p.m. June 14 for approval.
You’ll need the will to succeed and to serve your community to reach the finish line.
“There’s no cookie cutter firefighter,” he said. “You should be a good person with a good head on your shoulder who’s willing to work hard and learn.”
The training will include EMT basic and advanced, HAZMAT operations and awareness, and Firefighter 1 to get the trainees certified and up to the job awaiting. Bailey said firefighters come in all shapes and sizes. It’s their mental toughness that unites them from the experience.
“Several” positions will be opening up with the Lawton Fire Department following the six to seven months of academy training, according to Bailey. It depends on the number of current firefighters who will be retiring or, in the worst case, have to leave the job due to an injury.
When he graduated the academy 18 years ago, Bailey said there were around 360 people who applied. Due to COVID-19, last year’s numbers were far below that.
There’s not set number of cadets who make it through the training. Bailey said the graduation rate can be anywhere between 20 to 60 percent. Those who succeed earned it every step of the way, he said.
For those who get hired, Bailey said the starting salary can range between $41,000 to $43,900 depending on if they have extra qualifications like paramedic certification, for example. The hiring date is yet to be determined, according to Bailey.
Agility practice will be from May 17-21 and 24-28. Bailey said practice will begin at 3 p.m. those days and you must be signed in by 6:30 p.m. each day for credit.
The agility tests will be June 4 and 5. Once that’s passed, the written test will be taken on June 5.
Bailey said it all begins with taking that first step and reaching out for the process to begin.
“Let us know who you are,” he said.
To apply for the fire academy, Bailey said to visit: lawtonok.gov or go by City Hall and pick up a physical application. Physical applications must be turned back in by 4 p.m. June 4 at City Hall.
