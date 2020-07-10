Girl Scout cookie season may have been cut short by COVID-19 this year, but Lawtonians can still support leadership programming for girls and get their Thin Mint fix thanks to a special partnership between Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma and Boot Barn.
For those needing a dose of Carmel deLight, the Do-Si-Do Drive-Thru will offer cookie sales from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 17-18 at the Boot Barn, 4009 Cache Road.
“Although our usual cookie selling season was cut short this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the community can still purchase cookies in support of local girls’ leadership and educational opportunities,” said Shannon Evers, CEO of Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma. “Through Cookie Sales, girls learn Goal Setting, Decision Making, Money Management, People Skills & Business Ethics. These are skills girls will need in a post-COVID economy, so we’re asking the public to support us through this cookie sale.”
Girl Scouts will not participate in handing out cookie orders to limit the potential for virus exposure, and adult volunteers at the drive-thru event will wear masks.
To minimize public contact, shoppers can pre-print their own cookie order forms at www.gswestok.org and place the form on their car’s dashboard to make their purchase.