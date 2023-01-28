An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a 20-year-old man for impregnating a then 14-year-old girl.
DNA proves he’s the child’s father, according to police.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Tristian Cole Von Brown, of Lawton, for a count of second-degree rape, records indicate. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Lawton police spoke with the pregnant young teen who identified Brown as the father. Lawton Police Detective Gregory Adams stated the girl described several instances of sexual contact but said one time he took her to his home, locked her in his room, stripped her and had sex with her, the warrant affidavit states. She said there was some pain felt to her privates, according to the detective.
The girl said there was “no chance her baby was not Tristian’s,” the affidavit states.
After the girl gave birth to her daughter, DNA samples were collected from her, the infant and from Brown and sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for testing.
“The results of the tests came back that Tristian cannot be excluded with a 99.9 percent probability as the biological father,” Adams stated.
A $50,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Brown’s arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.