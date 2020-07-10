A Tuesday night disturbance escalated into an assault shortly before midnight, according to police.
Lawton police officers were called around 11:45 p.m. to the Route 66 gas station at Northwest 12th Street and Cache Road about a disturbance. They arrived to find a man sitting in a red car bleeding from the head and honking the horn, according to the report. He said a man walking away from the vehicle had assaulted him.
The second man told police he’d been trying to get the other man out of his girlfriend’s car. According to the report, the man said there had been a verbal argument inside the gas station about the injured man’s dog. When he left the station, he pulled out a large knife and started waving it at the woman. Then, he tried to get his dog to attack the woman, the witness said.
When that didn’t work, the witness said the first man had come up behind the woman and lifted her off the ground, the report states. She told police that he lifted her up from behind with his arm around her neck. That’s when, she said, she tried to free herself and the man bit her on the hand. Then, he climbed into her vehicle. That’s when her boyfriend began trying to get him out.
The injured man was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon. Officers said they had to physically restrain him as he tried to pull away. The man moved his handcuffs from behind his back to his front. His arms were returned behind his back and then, the report states, he tried to kick out the patrol car’s window holding the dash cam. He was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for a medical evaluation.
Police collected the man’s vest that was left inside the store as well as three live rounds of 30.30 ammunition, 13 live rounds of .45 caliber ammunition, five 12-gauge shotgun shells, the large knife and a small amount of marijuana, according to the report. The man received additional booking counts for marijuana possession and resisting police.
While at the hospital, the man asked for a trashcan to spit into and Officer Amelia Gorshing grabbed it to move in front of him but it tipped over. When she grabbed it and moved it in front of the man, the man spit on the officer’s right forearm, the report states. After he was cleared, the man was taken to Lawton city jail where he was booked in with an additional allegation of throwing human waste.