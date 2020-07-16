A Comanche County district judge and bailiff have been quarantined after the judge tested positive for COVID-19.
District 2 Commissioner Johnny Owens confirmed Wednesday that a district judge on the fourth floor of the county courthouse had tested positive Monday for the coronavirus. He also said the judge’s bailiff, although testing negative, has been quarantined for two weeks.
Due to HIPPA privacy rules, the name of the judge and bailiff will not be released.
“Every government official has their own protocols when dealing with COVID-19,” Owens said. “They have signs on the door limiting the number of people coming in, mandate wearing masks, almost every office has sneeze guards but you don’t know when someone could sneeze on a copier or phone and then the next person to use it catches the virus.”
The judge’s test was a direct result of courthouse-wide testing of all employees on July 8, when an employee in the District Attorney’s office tested positive. Commissioners then brought in a cleaning company to clean all offices and disinfect the building. He said that as of now he had no plans to schedule a special cleaning but will maintain a regular, after-hours cleaning schedule.
“I just don’t know how this could’ve have been prevented,” Owens said. “Everyone is doing a great job — from the deputies at the door making sure everyone is wearing a mask, to the housekeeping crews and office employees ensuring everything is clean, there’s just not much more we can do.”
At this time, the judge is the only new case and Owens has no plans to retest all employees.
“This is a tough deal,” Owens said. “But hopefully, with the Governor (Stitt) and now a judge testing positive, people will wake up and realize how serious this virus is and use common sense. Wear a mask, wash your hands.”