A district attorney reviewing misconduct allegations against Comanche County Western District Commissioner Alvin Cargill said Monday he would not be filing charges.

Jackson County District Attorney David Thomas announced he had reviewed the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) report about the complaint against Cargill and, "I do not believe there is sufficient evidence to support the filing of a criminal charge or charges." Thomas' statement specified the allegations centered on possible embezzlement related to "improper and unlawful use of county vehicles and other county property."

