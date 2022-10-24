A district attorney reviewing misconduct allegations against Comanche County Western District Commissioner Alvin Cargill said Monday he would not be filing charges.
Jackson County District Attorney David Thomas announced he had reviewed the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) report about the complaint against Cargill and, "I do not believe there is sufficient evidence to support the filing of a criminal charge or charges." Thomas' statement specified the allegations centered on possible embezzlement related to "improper and unlawful use of county vehicles and other county property."
Cargill confirmed in mid-August that he had been questioned by the OSBI, after reports he was being investigated for alleged misconduct involving county funds. Neither Cargill nor county officials have commented publicly on the specifics of the allegations.
Thomas said the OSBI's investigation was thorough and included interviews with county workers and private individuals. In his statement, Thomas said:
"Due to Mr. Cargill owning a private construction company independent and separate from his work and duties as a commissioner, some of the practices complained of certainly create an appearance of impropriety on Cargill's part. However an appearance of impropriety is not support to prove beyond a reasonable doubt a crime or crimes have been committed. Therefore based on a totality of the report and statements reviewed I do not believe there is sufficient evidence to support the filing of a criminal charge or charges."
Cargill said Monday he was glad the situation was over and he now can concentrate on finishing his term, which expires in January.
"I knew I didn't do anything wrong," Cargill said, declining to comment on the specifics of the allegations. "I was doing what I felt was best for the county. Some allegations were made. I knew I would be proven innocent. It was a lengthy process and I'm glad it's over.
"I want to thank everybody who stood beside me and supported me through this."
Thomas handled the OSBI investigation report after Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka recused himself in August, saying his office represents Cargill in his capacity as county commissioner (as it does all three county commissioners). Once the OSBI completed its report on its investigation, the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office assigned the case to another district attorney office (Thomas') for review and potential prosecution.