Oklahoma District 5 county health departments will be at several communities beginning Monday and continuing through Friday to offer COVID-19 vaccines.
On Monday, the Comanche County Health Department will be at the northwest lobby entrance of Lawton City Hall from 9 a.m. to noon. Afterward, the county will return every 1st and 15th of the month. Anyone 12 years and older can receive the vaccine at no cost, and no appointments are needed. Those under 18 must have a parent/guardian present.
Health department officials also will have pop-up mobile sites throughout Southwest Oklahoma. The goal is to make it as convenient as possible for everyone in the community who wants the COVID-19 vaccine, said Michael Leal, public information officer for District 5.
The District 5 County Health Departments also have scheduled nearly 20 special mobile vaccine clinics in an effort for distributing the Pfizer vaccine to school students ages 12 to 17, with parental consent.