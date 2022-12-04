Punching police and disrupting emergency medical care landed a Lawton man in jail, according to investigators.

Alvin Leroy Horam, 44, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court, where he received a felony charge of assault and battery on a police officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting police, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

