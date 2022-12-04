Punching police and disrupting emergency medical care landed a Lawton man in jail, according to investigators.
Alvin Leroy Horam, 44, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court, where he received a felony charge of assault and battery on a police officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting police, records indicate.
First responders were in the process of addressing a medical emergency and giving CPR to a patient at 1602 SW H around 12:15 a.m. Nov. 20 when Horam arrived. He “demanded entry” and despite orders to remain outside, tried to push and fight his way inside, the probable cause affidavit states.
Horam was thrown backward during the struggle. He continued to try and get inside and “struck me with a closed fist in the jaw,” stated Lawton Police Officer Clinton Gatliff. He was taken to the ground but refused to put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed, the affidavit states.
Once in restraints, Gatliff stated, Horam refused to stand and walk so he was carried kicking and screaming to the officer’s patrol unit for transport to jail. Once inside, he began hitting his forehead on the unit’s cage, splitting his head open and causing himself to bleed, according to the affidavit.
Horam returns to court at 3 p.m. Feb. 27, 2023, for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.