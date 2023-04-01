A medical marijuana dispensary worker is wanted for allegations she stole from her job.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Tiffany Dawn Williams, 47, of Lawton, with a count of embezzlement.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
A medical marijuana dispensary worker is wanted for allegations she stole from her job.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Tiffany Dawn Williams, 47, of Lawton, with a count of embezzlement.
Lawton police were contacted after the Feb. 16 theft.
Williams, an employee of Vertical Vibez, told investigators she’d received a phone call from someone claiming to be the dispensary owner as well as a text from someone claiming to be a manager asking her to gather money and deposit it into a bitcoin machine, the warrant affidavit states. She gathered $740 and said she deposited it in the machine before returning to the store.
When she arrived, the actual manager asked Williams what happened and she claimed she’d been scammed, Detective Felix Santillan stated. According to the affidavit, the manager later learned she’d stolen marijuana from the business. The store manager told police the total loss from Williams totaled $1,465.88 to the business.
During questioning, Williams claimed she was only doing what she was told to do and denied taking money for personal gain or anything else from the business, according to the affidavit. Video surveillance, however, showed her putting pot inside her personal bag, Santillan stated.
A $5,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon her arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.