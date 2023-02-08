A medical marijuana dispensary employee is accused of breaking into the company safe and stealing more than $14,000.
Christopher Raymond Johnson, 26, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche county District Court where he was charged with a felony count of embezzlement, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or up to $5,000 fine as well as restitution.
Lawton Police Sgt. Albert Nease stated he was called around 7:15 a.m. Feb. 2 to Starbuds, 2629 Cache Road, regarding a burglary.
An employee said when he arrived that morning he discovered the business had been burglarized. CCTV footage showed Johnson using a crowbar to open the safe and take $14,201 in cash, the probable cause affidavit states. The “Gorilla Crow Bar” left at the scene was taken as evidence. The store owner also confirmed it was Johnson in the video.
Due to a federal prohibition of marijuana, even in states where it’s legalized, proceeds from its sale are unable to be deposited in federally insured banks.
The owner called police after Johnson showed up for work and he was picked up. After speaking with investigators, he was arrested for embezzlement.
Free on $2,000 bond, Johnson returns to court at 9 a.m. May 12 for his preliminary hearing, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.