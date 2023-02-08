A medical marijuana dispensary employee is accused of breaking into the company safe and stealing more than $14,000.

Christopher Raymond Johnson, 26, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche county District Court where he was charged with a felony count of embezzlement, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or up to $5,000 fine as well as restitution.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

