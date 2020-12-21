Lawton police worked a pair of shooting incidents Saturday.
Officers responded to the report of a man who suffered gunshot wounds around 3:30 p.m. near the 2600 block of North Sheridan Road, according to emergency radio dispatch transmissions. It began with two men in an argument and ended with a bang. Two bangs to be exact.
The injured man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
A Black male wearing a gray hoodie who left the scene was described by emergency radio dispatchers as a person of interest.
Police soon responded to a separate call around 5:45 p.m. when a man went to Southwestern Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound. This incident would prove to be an accidental self-inflicted injury.
The man said he’d worked the night before and woke up to pack for a trip to Dallas, Texas. While loading the bags into the back of his Jeep, he cleared his Sig Sauer P320 handgun at his home in the 7200 block of Southwest Drakestone Boulevard.
The fired bullet went through his pinky and continued through the Jeep’s floorboard and was stopped by a metal panel in the trunk, the report states. His family drove him to the hospital.
When asked why he cleared the firearm as he did, the man said he usually “rocks the round out of the firearm and pulls the trigger to clear it,” according to the report. On this day, he thought he’d already rocked the round out of the gun when he returned home from work. He did not.
Again, the man’s injury was non-life-threatening.