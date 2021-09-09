A Lawton ophthalmologist said the absence of doctors from the Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board will have an impact on the work it does to oversee Medicaid services for Oklahoma’s most vulnerable population.
A staffer from Gov. Kevin Stitt told Dr. Jean Hausheer and Oklahoma City pediatrician Laura Shamblin Saturday that they had been removed from the health care authority’s governing board. Hausheer, a former president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, was appointed to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board by Stitt in 2019.
Hausheer, noting the doctors were not given a reason for their dismissal, said the governor’s actions leave only one member of the board associated with medicine, Weatherford pharmacist Randy Curry.
“It’s quite an impact,” she said, of removing two doctors from a board that would benefit from the knowledge the women bring, both in terms of medical practices and the terminology and acronyms used almost constantly in discussions.
Hausheer said the board’s work means members have to understand medical terminology, noting the difficulties non-medical people might have.
“It’s challenging,” she said, adding that as doctors, she and Shamblin could explain things to other board members, helping their work in overseeing the Medicaid program and its expansion.
She said the Oklahomans Stitt chose as their replacements do not have medical backgrounds.
The Health Care Authority said in a statement earlier this week that Stitt was replacing Hausheer and Shamblin with Susan Dell’Osso and Gino DeMarco, both of Oklahoma City. DeMarco, a businessman with a background in oil and gas, was appointed by Stitt in 2020 to be Oklahoma’s “PPE Czar” at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, to acquire personal protective equipment. Dell’Osso is former managing director and chief innovation officer of Integris and previously had been innovation consultant for Baylor Scott & White Health.
While Stitt’s office has declined to provide a reason for the dismissals, media reports say the action came after the Health Care Authority Board voted 7-1 on Aug. 26 to delay implementing two emergency rules associated with Stitt’s plan to outsource case management for some Medicaid recipients to private insurance companies. That plan, based on Senate Bill 131 that was passed by the Legislature in the 2021 session, was ruled unconstitutional by the Oklahoma Supreme Court in June.
Hausheer said while she initially agreed with the rules presented to the administrative rules committee that she chaired for the Health Care Authority Board, she changed her mind after doing more research, including talking to the bill’s authors, Sen. Greg McCortney and Rep. Marcus McEntire.
“I think it was misconstrued,” she said, of the original presentation to the rules committee about the need for the emergency rules for managed care organizations. “He wants the board to be a rubber stamp.”
As chair of the administrative rules committee, all rules went through Hausheer’s committee before going to the full board. Prior to the Aug. 26 meeting, the committee was given four emergency rules to consider, two dealing with managed care organizations. The committee’s job was to review the rules and make a recommendation for the full board, which the rules committee did after discussing the issue with experts.
After the board’s vote for recommendation, Hausheer said she began to think further and asked questions, noting that even the Medical Advisory Committee (comprised of medical professionals who advise the board) voted overwhelmingly against implementing the two emergency rules. She said when talking to the two legislators about their legislation, both said the bill had been passed before the State Supreme Court made its ruling, a ruling that rendered the bill “null and void.”
“There was no reason for the emergency rules,” she said, adding that was why she changed her mind.
“I made the motion to table the emergency rules,” Hausheer said, adding two other proposed emergency rules were passed by unanimous vote.
Noting those who supported the two emergency bills “were mad at me,” Hausheer said she believes that was the reason she was removed from the board less than two weeks later.
Hausheer said her comments shouldn’t be taken as criticism of the nine-member board and its work on behalf of Oklahomans who need Medicaid.
“The rest of the board members are smart,” she said. “They care and do read.”