James Taylor was named director in 2020 by the FISTA Development Trust Authority, the entity created that same year by the City Council to operate the complex for military defense contractors being developed inside Central Plaza. Taylor's involvement actually dates to 2019, when what is now the FISTA trust authority was a committee of the Lawton Economic Development Corporation (Taylor served as that body's project manager).

In his letter to FISTA Development Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney on Tuesday, Taylor said he was resigning effective immediately due to personal medical reasons, which he must address with urgency. FISTA executive board members did not return calls seeking comment.

