James Taylor was named director in 2020 by the FISTA Development Trust Authority, the entity created that same year by the City Council to operate the complex for military defense contractors being developed inside Central Plaza. Taylor's involvement actually dates to 2019, when what is now the FISTA trust authority was a committee of the Lawton Economic Development Corporation (Taylor served as that body's project manager).
In his letter to FISTA Development Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney on Tuesday, Taylor said he was resigning effective immediately due to personal medical reasons, which he must address with urgency. FISTA executive board members did not return calls seeking comment.
In his roles, Taylor worked as the "point man" in talks with defense contractors interested in locating in Lawton, coordinated activities with state, federal and military officials, and worked with entities for funding, among other duties.
A native of Southwest Oklahoma, Taylor was a surface warfare officer in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, and after his military retirement, worked in multiple roles in the Lawton community that emphasized workforce and small business development. He served as the program manager for America's Jobs Center/OklahomaWorks, and in 2018 became the small business management coordinator with Great Plains Technology Center. He was still serving in that role at Great Plains when he began work with the Lawton Economic Development Corporation's FISTA committee, before resigning to take on the FISTA role full time.
Taylor and Teira Cole, strategic operations manager, have been managing FISTA's daily activities, with help from the FISTA Development Trust Authority's executive committee. The full committee accepted a recommendation from the executive committee earlier this month to hire an executive director, whose job would include assuming duties handled by the executive committee and what is expected to be a larger role in daily operations as tenants begin moving into the innovation park. Officials had said the new job was not intended to replace Taylor or Cole.
The search for that executive director has begun, with FISTA Vice Chairman Mark Brace predicting it would take at least 60 days to hire that person.