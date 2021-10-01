It’s a museum exhibit 115 million years in the making.
Red Dirt Dinos, an exhibit of the Oklahoma Museum Network, is a hands-on, interactive exhibit featuring three Oklahoma-based dinosaurs that are fully animatronic and operates using an infrared camera that detects movement. The dinosaurs can even tell children from adult visitors to their enclosure. And beginning today, visitors to the Museum of the Great Plains will get the chance to experience it.
“These are dinosaurs that occurred in Oklahoma during the early Cretaceous. They were few and far between because most of the time the state was completely under water,” said Eileen Castle, director of the Oklahoma Museum Network.
The exhibit includes the official state dinosaur Acrocanthosaurus, the Deinocychus (which may look familiar to fans of Jurassic Park) and the Tenotosaurus, one of the area’s classic herd dinosaurs.
“My favorite is the Tenotosaurus because it looks so personable,” Castle said. “Everybody just falls in love with it. It looks very similar to a horse structurally so it kind of pulls at your heart strings, which is kind of weird because it’s a robot dinosaur, but it’s still pretty cool.”
The institutes in the Oklahoma Museum Network tend to give the dinosaurs nicknames while they are on display. At the Museum of the Great Plains, the nicknames are a topic of some contention, according to Trevor Williams, the museum’s educator.
“It’s like naming a puppy,” Williams said.
Williams, who has a background in paleontology, was ecstatic to see the exhibit arrive.
“If I’m this excited I can’t wait to see how excited the kids are,” Williams said.
In addition to the animatronic dinosaurs, the exhibit also features information on how paleontologists discover and recover fossils, as well as hands-on “dig sites” for kids to uncover their own.
“What I hope that people take away from this is that paleontology is something that happens everywhere,” Williams said. “This isn’t just something that happens in South Dakota, or the other places you might think of. This might really get people thinking about the natural history that’s in their own backyards.”
This is the first time the Red Dirt Dinos have been displayed at the museum since 2018.