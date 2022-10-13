Kids between 6 to 12 years old took their time to “dig in” and learn about paleontology Wednesday as Dinosaur Days have taken over at the Lawton Public Library.
It’s all part of a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM)-based camp taking place this week. Each weekday from 2-3 p.m., these young students are offered opportunity to have some fun and continue learning during school fall break.
Tuesday’s lesson/activity plan involved using science and math to learn about dinosaurs. Groups used measurement calculations to determine the heights and lengths of the different dinosaurs and learn how they measure up.
The hands-on fun came with the camp’s second session on Wednesday afternoon as the kids indulged in the dino dig. The children learned about fossils and enjoyed some time trying to excavate a fossil of their own.
As Elizabeth Kamara, 7, ran water over the hardened clay fossil to soften the soil, so to speak, Gunner T. Jake Hughes, 7, looked to the side as he worked a plastic picnic knife into his hardened cast. He sought the prize inside.
“I’m trying to dig this out,” he said, “but I don’t think I can, it’s so hard.”
Not so for Wyatt Spencer. Covered in smudges of clay, the 7-year-old offered no words, only proof that it could be done.
Spencer held a small blue dinosaur triumphantly to show a job well done.
The camp will continue with sessions today and Friday. Registration is required.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.