Kids between 6 to 12 years old took their time to “dig in” and learn about paleontology Wednesday as Dinosaur Days have taken over at the Lawton Public Library.

It’s all part of a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM)-based camp taking place this week. Each weekday from 2-3 p.m., these young students are offered opportunity to have some fun and continue learning during school fall break.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

