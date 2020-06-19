Name: Dick Lowe
Party: Republican
Residence: Amber
Occupation: Cattle rancher and Ag teacher
Dick Lowe is a graduate of Ninnekah High School, He was a national proficiency winner in FFA. Lowe earned a degree in Animal Science from Oklahoma State University and was a part of a national championship livestock judging team.
Lowe and Judy, his wife of 39 years, have three adult sons, Brendon, Colin and Denton, and have three grandchildren.
Lowe said he has spent a lifetime helping rural Oklahoma as a cattle rancher and ag teacher. He says believes in our land and equipping our young people with the career skills they need to succeed.
Lowe said he is a man of family and faith who lives our conservative values. Lowe teaches Sunday School at First Baptist Church in Amber.
