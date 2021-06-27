The 75th Field Artillery Brigade welcomed a new brigade commander Friday during a change of command ceremony at Fort Sill.
Col. David Norris ceremonially took the colors from his predecessor, Col. Ryan McCormack, during a ceremony at the Old Post Quadrangle.
Norris spent the majority of his career in the cavalry with multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He returns to Fort Sill from Fort Bragg, N.C., where he commanded the 4th Battalion Field Artillery Security Forces Assistance Brigade.
“(Norris’) bio lays out a wide range of assignments and experiences, but what you won’t find in those words is his passion for leadership and his love for his soldiers that was apparent in my first talking session with him yesterday,” said Maj. Gen. John Richardson, deputy commanding general of Fort Hood and III Corps. “He will continue the Diamond Brigade’s tradition of excellence.”
McCormack joined the Diamond Brigade in 2019. He and his team will leave Fort Sill and Oklahoma for Fort Stewart, Ga., where he will assume duties as the 3rd Infantry Division Chief of Staff.
“The brigade certainly accomplished a lot over the past few years, but it has nothing to do with me personally,” said McCormack. “It had to do with great team of teams within this brigade here at Fort Sill and down at Fort Hood. While our accomplishments are many, I would like to highlight the brigade’s focus over the past few years to develop our leaders and, probably more importantly, our methodology to certify leaders of excellence.”
Richardson, in his opening remarks, took a moment to greet Lawton Mayor Stan Booker, who was also in attendance.
“Mayor Booker, it’s great to see you again,” Richardson said. “It was great meeting last week and I feel a friendship developing down the road, so great to see you again. It’s great to be back at Fort Sill again.”