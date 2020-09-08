Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

A few isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.