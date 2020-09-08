The Oklahoma Department of Human Services will close offices in 35 counties throughout the state, including in Caddo, Kiowa, Tillman, Greer and Jefferson counties.
The plan was announced this spring as a cost-cutting measure for the coming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
In a news release, DHS Director Justin Brown said there will be no full-time employee furloughs or reductions. Those employees whose offices are closing will be allowed to telework or transfer to another office. DHS staff will be available statewide for face-to-face interactions by appointment, according to the release.
According to Casey White, communications administrator for DHS, employees have been working from home since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
Since the pandemic shut down schools and businesses across the state, White said the agency has seen a large increase in applications for programs like SNAP food assistance.
“Through the process, we’ve discovered that we’ve been able to meet the increased needs and we have used technology to more efficiently meet the needs,” White said. “And our staff enjoys it and is as or more productive as before.”
DHS partners locally with agencies and organizations throughout the state, and White said these community partnerships will be key to ensuring a smooth transition to online and remote services for those who need assistance.
“A lot of these are evolving and still under construction,” White said of the local partnerships.
White encouraged agencies interested in partnering with DHS to go to ourokdhs.org and click “Raise Your Hand” for more information.
DHS is partnering with CASA of Southwest Oklahoma to bring services to families in the area. Wilma Whittaker, executive director of CASA, said she was surprised at the closing of “so many smaller, rural DHS offices at once,” but that she understands it’s a smart financial move for the state.
“Bricks and mortar require overhead and maintenance, and if this decision will spare staff positions, I think that is understandable,” Whittaker wrote in an email to The Constitution. “First and foremost, the state must have workers in place to help those in need and if they can continue to do that through teleworking, that’s great. It’s even better if the state can redirect saved money towards assisting more people through virtual outreach.”
She also acknowledged the challenges the state could encounter in reaching those in rural communities.
“This may create hardship for some families who are in need of face-to-face assistance, especially if they don’t have reliable internet capabilities,” Whittaker said.
Whittaker said DHS contacted the agency and has been “very responsive” to any questions and concerns.
“My hope is that the state and nonprofits serving common populations can unify our efforts to make sure that nobody is left behind through this transition, especially the most vulnerable and those who may be a step or two behind the virtual era,” Whittaker said.
This summer, the closings were still news to some area service providers, including Dianna Klenk, project director for Cyril Senior Nutrition Center.
“I think a majority of our seniors don’t know this is happening,” Klenk said.
Senior service providers expressed concern with how older populations will access DHS resources.
“A lot of (seniors) don’t have computers in the home and many are not internet or computer literate,” said April Houston, project director for Delta Senior Nutrition, which operates in Garvin, McClain and Stephens counties. “It would be another service we would have to provide, to help them access a computer.”
White said moving to online and remote services will hopefully help them better serve those in rural communities where logistics like transportation can be a challenge.
“If you are on one end of the county and need to drive to a brick and mortar on the other end, that’s a barrier for our customers in those areas,” White said. “We feel that this strategy will help us better meet those customers.”
To learn more, go to okdhslive.org or call 1-877-751-2972.