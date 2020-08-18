Oklahoma Adult Protective Services, a department of Oklahoma Human Services, confirmed Monday that the department is investigating the Lawton Veterans Center for allegations of abuse.
“Because this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment on this case at this time,” said Casey White, External Communications and Media Relations Administrator for DHS.
The investigation stems from images posted on social media allegedly showing the mistreatment of veterans in the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center. Allegations also were made claiming the Veterans Center was understaffed.
“The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is unwavering in our commitment to our heroes in the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center, and we take all such claims very seriously,” Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Public Relations Director Shane Faulkner said in a statement last month. “…without question, the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center has current vacancies for which we are actively recruiting; however, we applaud the efforts of the Veterans Center staff who are working longer and harder to ensure that the needs of our veterans are met.”
State senators John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton; Chris Kidd, R-Waurika; and state representatives Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton; Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin; Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, and Rande Worthen, R-Lawton addressed the allegations in a joint press release last month where they urged families to come forward with concerns. The legislators also encouraged any further executive orders relating to long-term care visitation to consider solutions to enable families to safely check upon the treatment of their loved ones in state facilities and other elder care facilities.
“We take all allegations of veteran abuse and mistreatment at state facilities very seriously,” the statement said. “We appreciate the leadership of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs taking action to investigate and remedy the situation.”
White was unable to provide a timeline for the investigation, but said any findings would be turned over to law enforcement for prosecution.
“Adult Protective Services investigations are confidential by state and federal statutes,” White said. “But any findings would be turned over to the local district attorney’s office and law enforcement, as well as the Oklahoma State Department of Health because this case involves a nursing facility.”