Human Resources Director Dewayne Burk will assume the position of deputy city manager for the City of Lawton, effective Monday.
As deputy city manager, Burk will oversee the departments of Municipal Court, Emergency Communications, Parks and Recreations, Fire, Police and Community Relations. Among other duties as a member of the City Manager’s Office, he will aid in responsibilities of gathering data and information to support the policy-making needs of the City Council, implementing administrative policies as needed, overseeing fiscal management and proposing annual budgets, promoting community coordination, encouraging inter agency collaboration and managing day-to-day operations.
Burk’s career with the City of Lawton spans 29 years, with 27 spent with Lawton Fire Department until he retired as chief in 2019. He then was named director of Human Resources for the City of Lawton. In that position, Burk was integral in navigating city staff through the COVID-19 health pandemic, implementing vital trainings and leadership development programs, and updating City Codes to improve employee morale and operations.
“We are excited to announce Dewayne Burk as deputy city manager,” said City Manager Michael Cleghorn. “He has excelled in every role he has taken on during his time with the City of Lawton and we are looking forward to the positive contributions he will undoubtedly bring to our office, organization and entire community in this new position.”
Burk succeeds Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley, who is retiring from the City of Lawton effective Friday.