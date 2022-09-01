A Devol man will serve 18 years in prison after his second-degree murder charge for a 2021 killing east of Lawton was amended.
Joe Marvin Champion III, 43, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree manslaughter before Comanche County Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe.
Champion received a 35-year sentence with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with 18 years to serve and the balance suspended. He also will have two years of Oklahoma Department of Corrections supervision upon release and will have to register as a violent offender.
Tayloe ordered Champion to pay $8,238.55 in restitution, fines and court costs.
Champion pleaded guilty to firing his handgun and killing David Hawk, 54 on Feb. 2, 2021. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at a home at 14606 E. Cache Road.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Champion accompanied a woman to Hawk’s home to collect her belongings; she and Hawk had been in a relationship and lived together before splitting up. When Champion returned to the door to pick up a bag she’d left behind, Hawk became aggressive and picked up a brick.
Champion drew his handgun from his right hip and fired a gunshot that struck Hawk’s throat, the affidavit states.
Champion, who has been held on $300,000 bond since being charged in February 2021, will receive credit for time served, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.