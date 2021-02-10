A Devol man claimed he feared for his life when he fired off a gunshot that took another man’s life east of Lawton.
The Comanche County District Attorney’s office filed a charge claiming the man “engaged in contemptuous and reckless disregard … and in total indifference to the life and safety of another.”
Joe Marvin Champion III made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of second-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by 10 years to life in prison.
Champion is accused of firing his handgun and killing David Hawk, 54, on Feb. 2.
Champion awaited investigators shortly after the shooting around 11 a.m. at the home at 14606 E. Cache Road. After witnesses identified him as the shooter, he was taken in for questioning.
According to Sheriff Kenny Stradley, Champion accompanied a woman to Hawk’s home to collect her belongings; she and Hawk had been in a relationship and lived together before splitting up, according to the sheriff.
Things went smoothly until Champion returned to the door to pick up a bag she’d left behind, according to the sheriff.
Champion told investigators that Hawk had become aggressive toward him and when he picked up an object, identified by Stradley as a brick, he went into action. He drew his handgun from his right hip and fired a gunshot to Hawk’s throat, the affidavit states. He claimed he felt in fear.
Champion, who is held on $300,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. May 27 for his preliminary hearing conference.