Plans to build a 70,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center south of Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport can continue under action taken Tuesday by the City Council.
Council members met in executive session briefly before voting in open session to approve a redevelopment agreement that takes in four entities, including the Turcotte Development Group of Texas. Owner Richard Turcotte is the owner of the firm that will build the facility at the end of Rex Madeira Road, next to CGI, then lease it to an unnamed tenant.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said while the developer’s name is public, the tenant has requested a confidentiality agreement with the city, so its name will not be released.
That firm will use eight acres to build its 70,000-square-foot facility, an $8.5 million project that also will include extension of Rex Madeira Road and an existing 12-inch waterline, as well as relocating a 12-inch sewer line that now flows diagonally across the site.
It is those infrastructure improvements, which will be dedicated to the City of Lawton, that prompted creation of the Tax Incrementing Financing (TIF) District, an industrial development tactic that allows the increased value of ad valorem taxes (because of the development) to cover the cost of those infrastructure improvements.
The redevelopment contract has capped the value of those improvements at $750,000.
It was the same tactic used to finance retail development along Northwest 2nd Street, and, more recently, for Republic Paperboard’s expansion in the west Lawton industrial park.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said Turcotte will develop the site, then turn it over to the operator.
The agreement also includes the Lawton Economic Development Corporation, which is working with the City of Lawton to put the funding together for the improvements; TIF funding will reimburse those costs, he said. Lawton Economic Development Authority is the fourth entity involved, and that authority is designated to oversee TIFs.
Rogalski predicted a 10-year time frame to capture the percentage of ad valorem revenue to reimburse the cost of infrastructure.
Under the terms of the agreement, construction on the site must begin by December 2021 and be completed by December 2022.
During a second agenda item, the council voted to create the TIF district within the Lawton Airport Industrial Park, with no discussion.
“That allows you to repay yourself and LEDC,” Rogalski said.
The TIF actually takes in 19.1 acres in the Lawton Airport Industrial Park, one of 12 potential TIF industrial sites that city leaders have identified in south Lawton, as well as within the west Lawton industrial park.