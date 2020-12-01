Developers now have more options for sidewalk requirements associated with new construction.
The change, approved by the City Council in late November, centers on existing building codes and a requirement to build sidewalks with construction of a new building or expansion of existing buildings and/or parking areas.
Charlotte Brown, planning and subdivision administrator for the city’s Planning Department, said the change clarifies requirements for sidewalks, a provision city officials developed years ago to encourage placement of sidewalks throughout the community. Brown said the biggest change is “the aesthetics feature,” or allowing a developer to exchange significant landscaping for sidewalks.
Brown said that exchange would go to the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (LETA) for approval, but only “if you do this in lieu of sidewalks.” Brown said the city already has allowed some developers to omit that sidewalk requirement from their construction because it wasn’t feasible; for example, along high-speed Rogers Lane or an arterial where utility work is planned in coming years.
The expanded ordinance would allow developers the option of in lieu of payments (meaning, a fee set in lieu of building the sidewalk) or adding significant landscaping to their project. Brown said there would be an equivalency measure, meaning city planners would calculate what it would cost the City of Lawton to build the sidewalk, then use that equivalent amount for the landscaping requirement.
The ordinance applies to construction of new buildings or new parking areas for more than six vehicles, or expansion of existing buildings/parking lots for more than six additional vehicles. The requirement applies in all residential areas except R-1 Single Family Dwelling District (the most stringent), and for all commercial, central business district, public facilities and professional office zoning districts.
Sidewalks are required along all public street frontages for new buildings and/or new parking areas, calculated on a graduated scale based on the ratio of the area of the new/expanded building and/or parking area. The ratio is applied to the total length of sidewalk required, and if the required amount of sidewalk is less than 25 percent of the public street frontage, the developer may petition to pay an in lieu of fee rather than build the sidewalk.
Waivers from the sidewalk requirement are allowed in instances of unusual size, shape, topography or unique geographic feature, under existing code. New provisions allow a waiver if the sidewalk would be located more than 1,000 feet from a public/private park, public/private school, or LATS bus route; or if the development abuts an arterial or collector street, does not have a curb or gutter, and is not built to the ultimate roadway width and/or is scheduled for reconstruction within five years.
Authority to make the payment in lieu of building the sidewalk rests with the city planner; the developer may appeal that decision to LETA.
LETA also will be the deciding body on applications to provide significant aesthetic landscaping improvement with a verifiable cost equal to 125 percent of the amount of the sidewalk fee. Significant means sculpture, artwork, fountains or other water features, or other other features approved by LETA, and it must be done in addition to landscaping already required under city development code. The proposed landscaping and estimated cost is to be submitted to the planning director, who in turn will submit the request to LETA for a decision.