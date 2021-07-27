A local development company is asking for economic development assistance from the City of Lawton to help convert property on Cache Road to use by an Oklahoma City-based furniture company.
City Council members will consider the request for $750,000 in sales tax reimbursement at today’s meeting, set to begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
The proposal centers on the City of Lawton’s Economic Development Assistance Policy for retail entities, and funding to recover some of the cost of public infrastructure installation from the sales tax revenue generated by the 76,000-square-foot complex at 4800 Cache Road that is to include a Mathis Sleep Center, Mathis Furniture Outlet and Ashley HomeStore. That 20-acre tract was once the location of the Eddie Cordes auto dealership and a movie theater, but has long been vacant, meaning it is not generating sales tax revenues, said city officials who helped analyze the request to see if it meets the economic development policy’s criteria (it does).
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said the request is similar to one the council granted to developers of the Lawton Marketplace retail complex on Northwest 82nd Street. That developer received $2.5 million from the City of Lawton to cover the cost of public infrastructure associated with the site, taking a percentage of sales tax revenue generated by all the stores in that complex.
Rogalski said the request from Cache Properties LLC is similar: the development company is asking for half of anticipated sales tax generated by the new complex (annual sales are projected at $11.4 million), but this request is limited to the first three stores built in the $16 million Phase I. Developers have plans for additional retail activities, to include a grocery store, restaurants, hotel and “additional retail space.” But development beyond Phase I would not be included under this agreement.
“It’s only that building,” Rogalski said, of the agreement’s restrictions.
Under the terms of the agreement, the sales tax would help cover the cost of public infrastructure, meaning improvements that benefit more than just the new retail complex. Most notable among those upgrades are plans for a traffic signal light on Cache Road at Northwest 50th Street, a proposal that council members agreed to last year. New waterlines and sewer mains also are included.
The estimated cost of those improvements is $782,350.17. Cache Properties LLC would recover $750,000 over the seven-year term of the agreement, paying the initial cost itself, then being reimbursed. City staff said the project meets the economic development policy criteria because it would be a regional retail project located on previously developed but now vacant property that is within an Enterprise Zone.
According to the application submitted by Michael McKee for Cache Properties LLC, the anchor store will be Mathis Brothers Furniture, supporting Mathis Sleep Center (10,000 square feet), Mathis Furniture Outlet (30,000 square feet) and Ashley HomeStore (36,000 square feet).
In his application, McKee said the signal light is needed because it will provide “valuable access to the property making sales tax generation possible.” He said that signal system has been designed and approved by the council, and a contractor has been selected, meaning work is ready to begin. Landmark Engineering has designed the 12-inch public water main and is pursuing necessary approvals, and is designing the needed public sewer lines.
Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2022, pending council approval of the project, according to the application.
“Sales tax generated on this site could be huge. Hotel, grocery store, restaurants, office space, all could generate much more tax than just the Mathis stores alone,” the application stated.
A schematic for the site shows the main 76,000 square foot building on the front of the lot facing Cache Road, with future additions of 16,113 square feet on the west and 15,000 square feet on the east. A grocery store is shown to the east of the main building, a multi-story hotel to the west and out-parcels for restaurants along Cache Road.