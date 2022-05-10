Since February, the Comanche County Detention Center’s central heating unit has needed drastic repairs to continue functioning. With lingering supply chain issues, the permanent fix likely won’t come until the end of the year.
During the cold weather snap that occurred in February, the power at the detention center went out, causing water within the central heating systems “chiller,” or the part of the boiler system in a unit that removes heat from liquid coolant, to freeze.
The freeze-up caused permanent damage to the chiller, leaving the detention center with an air-conditioning system that can only function at about half its intended capability, according to William Hobbs, the administrator for the detention center.
Since last week, the detention center has been keeping temperatures down with a 170-ton chiller rented from Trane Rental Services. After a unanimous vote by the Comanche County Facilities Authority on Monday, the rented chiller will continue to be leased indefinitely, at a rate of $12,052 per month.
“We could do without it for a while,” Hobbs said. “But with the 100-degree weather coming up this week, we needed to do something.”
Hobbs said that apart from purchasing a new chiller, several other parts of the unit would need to be replaced. Several of the parts will be difficult for the county to find anytime soon, according to Hobbs.
“Some of the parts we won’t be able to get for at least 32 weeks,” Hobbs said.
Until a new, permanent chiller is put in place, the detention center will continue to rent the one installed last week. Hobbs said that he anticipated the new unit and necessary repairs would not be in place until at least November.