Comanche County Detention Center has the capability to rapid test staff and inmates, relieving some pressure from the county health department.
Jail Administrator William Hobbs said his department, through the CARES Act, was able to purchase a pair of Quidel Sofia 2 Flu A+B kits. These machines, which consist of an analyzer and test kits, give his staff the ability to test inmates and staff who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and get the results back within 15 minutes.
“Until now we’ve been relying on the health department, which they’re overwhelmed,” Hobbs said. “We just felt buying these was something that we could do to help them out plus it get us a faster result, where we wouldn’t have to wait three or four days to find out if a person’s negative or positive.”
Hobbs said inmates are screened upon entering the facility and anyone who is running a fever or may have been exposed to the virus is tested and quarantined until test results come back. Now, those results are almost immediate rather than an extended wait time through the county health department.
The machines, which totaled just over $25,000 and included testing equipment, was purchased through CARES Act funding. Hobbs said it was an expense his department wouldn’t have been able to afford otherwise.
The machines have been in use since Dec. 11, said Medical Supervisor Diane Ortega. Since then, around 30 tests have been run on individuals failing initial screening with only one test coming back positive.
Hobbs said the greatest benefit of the machines is it gives his department the ability to keep infection rates down in the jail and amongst his staff.
“We’re trying to just do our best with the inmates,” said Hobbs. “Considering everything that’s going on. It’s just one of those hurdles, but what else can we do. The inmates are housed together, there’s not a lot of room for social distancing. It’s along the same lines as a nursing home. But with this, we’re able to check our staff, check our inmates and take a big burden off the county.”
Quidel Sofia 2 uses the Sofia 2 Flu + SARS Antigen FIA which employs immunofluorescence technology to detect nucleocapsid protein from influenza A, influenza B, and SARS-CoV-2, according to a statement on the Food and Drug Administration website. This test allows for the detection of SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2. The test detects, but does not differentiate, between the two viruses.